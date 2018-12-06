Creative recycling project to raise funds for Tullamore Christmas Lights

Ever wondered what to do with the old Christmas lights that you take down every year and then put back up every year without using because half the bulbs are broken and the rest are missing.

Well a creative recycling project will begin this weekend in Tullamore that could finally see you get rid of those broken Christmas lights for good.

Trolleys will be placed in the Bridge Centre in Tullamore this weekend where you can deposit all your old Christmas lights with the added benefit that all the funds raised will go to the Tullamore Christmas Lights Fund.