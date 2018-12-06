Met Eireann upgrades Weather Warning to Orange for some areas for tonight

Met Eireann has upgraded a Wind Warning for tonight to Orange for some areas of the country.

This warning pertains to coastal regions and high ground in Donegal and Mayo. Southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h overnight and early tomorrow. There is also a risk of coastal damage on exposed northwest coasts due to a combination of winds, high spring tides and high storm surge. The warning is in place from 1am to 8am on Friday.

A Status Yellow Weather Warning is also in place for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. Southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds between 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h during the period, strongest near coasts where these limits may be exceeded at times. This warning is in place from 10pm on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.