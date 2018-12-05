Met Eireann weather forecast for Thursday

Thursday is set to be a mixed day according to Met Eireann with very windy weather set to cross the country on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain. The rain quite persistent during the morning, but the afternoon will be brighter with a few sunny spells developing and highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

However Thursday night will be wet and very windy and there is the risk of stormy conditions in the northwest. A Status Yellow Weather Warning is in place. The warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Eireann expects southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds between 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, strongest near coasts where these limits may be exceeded for a short period later on Thursday night. The warning is in place from 10pm on Thursday, December 6 until 9am on Friday, December 7.

Persistent rain will clear eastwards with showers following from the west and it will turn colder. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with strong to gale force southwest winds, increasing to strong gale force along the west and northwest coast.

Friday will be a cold, blustery day with bright or sunny spells and heavy showers feeding in from the west. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees