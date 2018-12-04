New water treatment plant officially opened in Portarlington

Irish Water has marked the official opening of the new La Bergerie Water Treatment Plant in Portarlington, following a €2.7 million investment by the national utility in the Portarlington Water Supply Scheme.

The plant was officially opened by Cllr. John King, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council in the presence of Charlie Flanagan TD, Minister for Justice and Equality.

Works on the plant started in June 2016 and took approximately 12 months to complete, followed by a period of process proving to ensure the plant complies with all water quality regulations. The Plant is now supplying a clean and reliable water supply to the residents of Portarlington and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the event, Cllr. John King, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council said, "this is most welcome news for Co. Laois and for the people of Portarlington. As a result of these works, residents and businesses in the area now have a clean, safe and dependable drinking water supply".

Minister Charlie Flanagan said, "this investment by Irish Water, following the €1.9 million investment in upgrades to the Portarlington sewerage scheme last year, means the town now has the infrastructure to support the ongoing economic and social development necessary for this part of Co. Laois to grow and prosper".

Commenting on the project, Gerry Galvin, Chief Technical Officer at Irish Water said, "The works carried out in Portarlington by Irish Water in partnership with Laois County Council, will not only ensure the delivery of high quality drinking water but will ensure the water complies with the requirements set out in the EU Drinking Water Directive and National Drinking Water Regulations. This is one of a number of investments made by Irish Water to improve water and wastewater infrastructure across the country under its current business plan. The Irish Water Business Plan will see €5.5 billion invested in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity to 2021".

The new water treatment plant is located on the site of the La Bergerie Wellfield.