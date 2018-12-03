Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for Tuesday and Wednesday

Met Eireann has issued a rainfall warning for Tuesday.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford with up to 30mm in places, with locally higher accumulations in upland and coastal areas,. The national forecaster has warned that this will lead to spot flooding. The warning is in place from 3pm on Tuesday until 12pm on Wednesday.

