Met Eireann weather forecast for Friday

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be a bright day with further heavy showers but the showers will be more scattered than on Thursday. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in fresh westerly winds.

A spell of persistent and heavy rain will spread into the southwest early on Friday night and become widespread overnight. The rain will clear the southwest by Saturday morning. Lowest temperature will be 2 to 6 degrees early on ahead of the rain.

On Saturday morning rain will clear the north and northeast and will be followed by a few bright or sunny spells and isolated showers.