Man hospitalised following stabbing incident in the Midlands

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was hospitalised following an early morning stabbing incident in the Midlands.

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses to the stabbing which occurred sometime around 8am today (Thursday, November 29) in the village of Kenagh, Longford.

The victim, understood to be from Westmeath, was found in the middle of the street after he sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.



The man was transferred to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where his injuries are described as being non-life threatening.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 33 50570.