Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days

After stormy weather to start the week, it looks set to stay unsettled for the rest of the week with more wet and windy weather ahead.

According to Met Eireann, strong winds will extend nationwide by the early afternoon on Wednesday. Outbreaks of rain also, persistent and heavy in parts of the west and north. Mild, with top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Staying very windy across the north and east of the country this evening with further showers but winds will moderate elsewhere. Becoming less windy in all areas overnight and it will turn mostly dry for a time. However, soon after midnight a further spell of rain will spread up from the south. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Met Eireann states in its forecast that it will be wet across the country at first on Thursday with outbreaks of rain and with the slight risk of some strong winds along the east coast. The rain will clear into the Irish Sea during the morning to leave a bright and blustery day with sunny spells and showers, the showers frequent in the west, with the risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds. Fairly widespread showers at first on Thursday night but the showers will become largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties later in the night. Blustery overnight with strong southwest winds. Minimum temperatures 4 to 7 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, it will be bright and blustery on Friday with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers heavy and prolonged in the northwest with the risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in strong and gusty southwest to west winds. A spell of persistent rain looks set to extend from the Atlantic later in the evening and overnight.

It looks set to be mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered outbreaks of rain. A cool 6 to 9 degrees in northern counties but 11 to 13 degrees further south. Current indications suggest the period of unsettled and changeable weather will continue on Sunday with further outbreaks of rain expected at times. However, details remain uncertain. Temperatures close to the seasonal average.