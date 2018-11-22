Midland neighbours caught racing eachother at 220km/h on busy motorway

“There is a real risk they will lose their freedom,” said Judge Desmond Zaidan as he was told Gardai had to reach a speed of 220kph to stop two men on the M4 motorway in March 2017.

Adam Siembida (36), 66 Radhair an Mhuillean, Rathwire, Killucan, County Westmeath, and his neighbour, Marek Zagaja (42), 64 Radhairc an Mhuillean, Rathwire, Killucan, County Westmeath, appeared at Kilcock District Court on November 20.

Both men pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on March 8 this year at Millfarm on the M4.

A Garda from Dublin Castle told the Court that the men were seen speeding on the M4 and were weaving in and out of traffic at different points.

He said the men had come from the M50 and were “racing each other” home.

The Gardai, who were in a marked Garda car, videoed the two cars and this evidence was shown to Judge Zaidan.

The crucial evidence of the driving lasted around two minutes, the Court was told.

The men were working together and Gardai followed them as they went home.

Judge Zaidan noted that there was a lot of traffic, trucks and vans, on the road at the time.

He also noted that there was snow in the area. This was piled up, higher than the wheels of cars, on the median and side of the road.

He noted that it took six seconds for the cars to move from 130kph to 206kph and Gardai travelled at 220kph as they pursued and got the men to stop.

The case has been adjourned until December 4.

There was no objection to bail.