Offaly TD says government and EU must not back Northern Ireland into Brexit corner

“Given the breaking news that the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, could be facing a vote of no confidence there is great danger that any triumphalism, on the part of the Irish Government and the EU, will not only result in the UK delivering a Hard Brexit, but also have a serious and long lasting damage on Ireland’s economy and our relationship with the North”, says Carol Nolan, Independent TD for Offaly.

"There is no mistake that a ‘Hard Brexit’ is on the cards. Such a development will affect the entire island of Ireland. I am most concerned about my constituency, which has been starved of the necessary infrastructure and social development funding.

In many ways the Midlands is the forgotten region of Ireland."

"A ‘Hard Brexit’ will seriously impact on farming communities and job creation in Ireland’s Midlands Region. Now is not the time for the Government or TDs to comment on the UK’s withdrawal process from the EU,” concluded, Carol Nolan Independent Offaly TD.