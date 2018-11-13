46 people arrested in Garda crackdown on begging

46 people have been arrested in a Garda operation targeting on-street begging.

Gardaí from Pearse Street in Dublin conducted an operation in Dublin City Centre on Friday 9th, Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th November.

The purpose of this operation was to target organised begging within the City Centre.

Both uniform and plain clothes Gardaí personal were involved targeting areas in Temple Bar and the Grafton Street areas which attract a large number of visitors.

A total of forty-six people (46) were arrested during the three-day operation under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 2011 (Begging).

It is expected that all 46 will appear in the Courts of Criminal Justice on Thursday 6th December 2018.