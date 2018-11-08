Met Eireann weather forecast for Friday

According to Met Eireann, it will be wet and very windy on Friday, with rain becoming widespread during the morning.

A series of Status Yellow Weather Warnings have been issued by Met Eireann for Friday.

Rain, possibly thundery, will be heaviest in parts of the west and south during the first half of the day and in the east for the second half of the day. Strong and gusty southeast winds will accompany the rain with gales or strong gales near coasts.

Met Eireann states that the rain will be followed by heavy showers in the west and southwest through the later half of the afternoon as winds veer to the southwest and moderate. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

On Friday night there will be scattered showers, some of the showers heavy with a slight risk of a thundery burst. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate southwest winds but fresh along coasts.