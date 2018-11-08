Heuston Station trains delayed as a result of a mechanical fault
Irish Rail has warned of delays on services from Heuston Station this evening.
Update: Services currently suspended out of Heuston Station due to mechanical fault on train between Sallins & Newbridge.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 8, 2018
Irish Rail says services are "currently suspended out of Heuston Station due to mechanical fault on a train between Sallins & Newbridge.
The Tullamore services operate from Heuston Station and Irish Rail say a number of services heading to all parts of the country have been affected.
Update: Delays to the 15:00 Heuston/Cork service at present due to mechanical issue.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 8, 2018
Update: 14:00 Heuston/Cork now running with delays of 25 minutes— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 8, 2018
