Heuston Station trains delayed as a result of a mechanical fault

Irish Rail has warned of delays on services from Heuston Station this evening.

Update: Services currently suspended out of Heuston Station due to mechanical fault on train between Sallins & Newbridge. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 8, 2018

Irish Rail says services are "currently suspended out of Heuston Station due to mechanical fault on a train between Sallins & Newbridge.

The Tullamore services operate from Heuston Station and Irish Rail say a number of services heading to all parts of the country have been affected.

Update: Delays to the 15:00 Heuston/Cork service at present due to mechanical issue. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 8, 2018