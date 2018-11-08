Heuston Station trains delayed as a result of a mechanical fault

Irish Rail has warned of delays on services from Heuston Station this evening.

Irish Rail says services are "currently suspended out of Heuston Station due to mechanical fault on a train between Sallins & Newbridge.

The Tullamore services operate from Heuston Station and Irish Rail say a number of services heading to all parts of the country have been affected. 