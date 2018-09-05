Gardaí clarify rumours about death at the Electric Picnic this year

Gardaí in Laois have quashed rumours that a young man died at the Electric Picnic.

Portlaoise Gardaí who oversaw the event for the 15th year confirmed that there was no fatality over the weekend as has been rumoured on social media and reported in an online news website.

It was confirmed that a young woman took ill at the site in Stradbally over the weekend. While removed to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, she was stabilised and subsequently made a full recovery.

The rumour that a man died circulated on Saturday and may have originated from reports of the death of a man in 2013 which resurfaced over the weekend, it is claimed.