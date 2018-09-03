Offaly communities set for €45,000 windfall

Offaly County Councillor Noel Cribbin has welcomed a cash windfall for two Offaly community groups through the CLÁR programme.

Croghan and Kilclonfert have been included in this year's Clar funding with both areas being awarded funding for the upgrading of public lighting, car park marking.

Croghan will receive €21,780 at both Scoil Bhride and the Community Centre, while Kilclonfert will be awarded a total of €23,116 for similar works at both the community centre and St Coleman’s National School.

"These issues were brought to my attention by Geraldine McDermott on behalf of the residents in Croghan and after speaking with a local council engineer about these much-needed upgrading works at both schools and community centres, I am glad to see these works included," Cllr Cribbin said.

"Both of these areas were quite dangerous to schoolchildren and parents alike using both facilities and it’s hoped that the upgrading works, when completed, will make all four areas safer for all involved," Cribbin concluded.

