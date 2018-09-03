Shock and sadness in Offaly school as popular teacher dies suddenly

An Offaly school is in mourning this morning following the sudden passing of a hugely popular member of the teaching staff.

In a message to parents this morning, the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore confirmed the school's tragic loss.

"It is with great regret that we inform you that our esteemed colleague and teacher Nigel Brennan has passed away in his sleep this morning. RIP."

The school confirmed that classes will continue as per the timetable until further notice.

Mr Brennan was a Tullamore native and was a hugely popular teacher in the school. His tragic passing will be keenly felt by the staff, parents and current and past pupils alike.