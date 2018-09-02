Drunk motorist gets lengthy driving ban after collision near Offaly border
Drunk motorist gets lengthy driving ban after collision near Offaly border
A motorist who was already disqualified has received a fine and a six year disqualification after causing a collision while being well over the drink driving limit.
The incident occurred last week near the Offaly/Kildare border near Carbury. The driver was found to be ten times over the legal limit when the collision occurred. The individual was brought to court where they received a fine and a six year disqualification.
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrest disqualified driver for drunk driving at Carbury, 10 times over the limit and caused collision. Brought straight to court. Fined and now disqualified for 6 years. pic.twitter.com/fhiWdzVE09— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 27, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on