Drunk motorist gets lengthy driving ban after collision near Offaly border

A motorist who was already disqualified has received a fine and a six year disqualification after causing a collision while being well over the drink driving limit. 

The incident occurred last week near the Offaly/Kildare border near Carbury. The driver was found to be ten times over the legal limit when the collision occurred. The individual was brought to court where they received a fine and a six year disqualification.