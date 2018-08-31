Man arrested after €30,000 drug seizure in the Midlands

A 19-year-old man was arrested after Revenue seized 1.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis worth €30,000 in Laois on Thursday.

As a result of routine profiling at Portlaoise Mail Centre, Revenue officers seized approximately 1.5kgs of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €30,000.

The illegal drugs were detected, concealed in a parcel labelled as ‘clothing’, which originated in the USA and was destined for an address in Cork.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A 19-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations. Since the start of 2018, 109 drug detections have been made by Revenue officers in Portlaoise Mail Centre.