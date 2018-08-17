Offaly school ready for new generation after 'fantastic' Leaving Cert results

Principal of Oaklands Community College, Mr Gerry Connolly, has congratulated all the students on the

fantastic results obtained in the Leaving Certificate as the school prepares for a new generation of first years.

Over 120 students sat either the Leaving Cert or Leaving Cert Applied at the school. "This was a very happy day for students, their families and the school as the students are rewarded for all their hard work and efforts over the last two years," Gerry said.

"The results were exceptional with a significant number of students achieving over 550 points. More significantly, the number of students who achieved over 500 points in their Leaving Certificate reflected the great work done by the students and teachers," he added.

Mr Connolly also paid tribute to the committed teachers in the College and acknowledged the support the College receives from the parents in their collective efforts to constantly promote excellence and a good work ethic at Oaklands community College.

"I would like to extend best wishes to all students in their future careers and would urge all students to seek a qualification either in College or SOLAS Further Education Centres."

"With the country nearly at full employment the opportunities once again exist for students to access the courses and careers they desire. There are many routes available to every career and all possibilities should be pursued," Gerry continued.

"Students should weigh up their options and if they need any further career guidance then they should contact either Ms Monaghan or Ms Harrington, our career guidance counsellors at Oaklands Community College."

Mr Connolly concluded by saying the school is now ready to re-open on Monday, August 27th for all 1st year students.