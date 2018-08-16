TD blasts state of eye services in Laois and Offaly

Brian Stanley, sitting Laois TD and Laois/Offaly candidate in the next General Election, has slammed the state of eye services in both counties.

He says figures released to him highlight the appalling state of eye services in Laois/Offaly. A total of 1,307 people are on this waiting lists for Ophthalmology/Ortoptist services at Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures.

Brian Stanley TD said, “The figures released which are in reply to Dail questions that I submitted highlight the absolute crisis in this area. There are currently 567 people waiting for over 12 months for either a referral or a recall appointment for an Ophthalmic Physician. Most damning of all is the fact that 148 people are waiting over 24 months for a first time appointment.

On top of these scandalous figures, there are 744 patients waiting for either a first appointment or a recall to see an Ortoptist. These figures do not include all patients resident in Co. Offaly, as some may be referred to services in other locations.

In 2017 the Minister informed me that, “the recruitment of a permanent Ophthalmic Physician was at an advanced stage in the recruitment process and interviews were scheduled for mid October 2017. In the meantime a temporary Physician would be engaged on a part time basis."

“I submitted another Parlimentary Question recently regarding this matter and I was advised the HSE had undertaken two separate recruitment campaigns to identify a candidate for the position. On both occasions there were NO applicants for the post. The uncertainty over the future of Portlaoise Hospital continues to have a negative effect on recruiting specialised staff."

"The dire situation is no reflection on local management who have to deal with trying to provide these services without having adequate staff. At Government and senior HSE level, there is clearly an absence of long term planning for training, recruitment and retaining of Ortoptist and Ophthalmic staff," Stanley said.

"I am now calling on the Minister for Health to deal with this situation and put a long term plan in place for these services. The situation in Laois/Offaly cannot be tolerated given the amount of money going into our health service," he concluded.

