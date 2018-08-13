Extension to unit in Ferbane Business park approved

Planning permission has been granted for an extension to a unit in Ferbane Business Park.

Offaly County Council has approved an application from Whiteriver (WRG) LTD for an extension to an existing building and the construction of an office window on the front of the building.

The application also requests a new canopy on the extension as well as a fire exit door to the rear of the existing building. It also intends to build a new access entrance onto the existing Northern Industrial Estate Access Road.

Offaly County Council granted the application on a number of conditions. These include that the existing entrance onto Ballylin Road, serving the customer car park, shall be permanently closed up and the boundary should tie into the existing boundary onsite.