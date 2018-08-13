Planning application for 26 new houses lodged with Offaly County Council

An application has been received by the Offaly County Council looking to construct 26 new houses in Tullamore.

The application has been lodged by John Flanagan Developments for the construction of 26 two story houses. It will consist of two three bedroom semi detached houses, eight three bedroom end of terrace houses and 16 three bedroom mid terrace houses. The development will also include car parking landscaping and boundary detail works.

The location of the proposed development is at the top of the Sragh Road, opposite the Burlington Business Park.

A decision is due on September 23.