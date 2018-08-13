Local bikers gearing up for upcoming charity rideout

The annual Tullamore Charity Bikers Motorcycle Rideout takes place on Saturday, August 18.

Now in it's fifth year it has been a huge success in raising much needed funds for sick children and premature babies in hospitals around Ireland and they invite everyone to come along to a wonderful event on Saturday, August 18. The fee is 20€ and includes brunch at the Tullamore DEW Visitors Centre. Registration takes place at 10:30am with the ride out leaving at 11:30am sharp. All support welcome on the day.

The Tullamore Bikers are a non profit charity that raise money to purchase lifesaving and life maintaining equipment for out Irish Neonatal unit and hospitals for sick children. They are made up of members of a motorcycle club called the Blue Daos Ireland, plus many local volunteers. some of their members have been affected by a premature birth, or know someone who has. they work tirelessly all year round to raise much needed funds to purchase equipment for our neonatal units and hospitals in Ireland.

You can also find the Tullamore Charity bikers on Facebook, click Here.