MASSIVE SALE: DID Electrical's massive 50th Anniversary Sale continues this weekend

This weekend, DID Electrical Tullamore is continuing to celebrate its 50th year in business with a massive 50th anniversary sale.

The Irish owned family business is delighted to reward their customers, including in Tullamore.

They are the masters of everything electrical, from washing machines to TVs; smartphones to coffee machines.

The 50th Anniversary Sale concludes this weekend and there are some fantastic savings to be had in store.

Speaking about the celebrations, Darren Hardiman, Head of Operations, Marketing & E-Commerce DID Electrical said, “We’re incredibly proud of our roots as an Irish family business, one that has grown to become a family of over 250 people working across the country every day of the week to find the perfect technology and home appliance solutions for our fantastic customers."

"It has always been our commitment to be there in the moments that matter for our customers, and we’re incredibly grateful for the loyalty they have shown us in return," he added.

As Ireland has changed and grown in the past half century, DID has too - and we remain committed to always delivering the best value, service and experience for our customers. We have been lucky enough to be a part of our customers’ lives, often for generations of the same families, and we are looking forward to being part of the next 50.”

See did.ie/birthday-sale and sign-up to the DID family or contact your local DID store to secure an invitation to these events.

You can find out more about the DID Electrical Store in Tullamore, including opening times and contact details, as well as the 50th anniversary sale by clicking here.