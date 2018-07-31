Midlands man loses appeal against sentence for sexual abuse of four nieces

A Longford man who sexually abused four of his nieces has lost an appeal against the severity of his 13 year prison sentence.

The 50-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to seven charges including three charges of anal rape and one sexual assault of one niece on dates between June and August 2006, when she was seven years old.

He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting her older sister three years previously, when she was also seven and two charges each of sexually assaulting their then nine year old and 16-year-old cousins on dates between October 2001 and June 2010.

Imposing consecutive sentences totalling 13 years in May 2017, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy noted the accused man was a person with severe limitations and a poor history in terms of education and employment.

The first girl outlined in her victim impact statement how she was afraid of the accused and cannot forget what happened to her. She said that family was supposed to help you, not hurt you.

The second victim described the accused as an “evil person” and said the time since the offences came to light have been “hell.”

The third girl outlined that she suffered panic attacks and said the abuse had changed her whole life, causing her to push people away.

The final victim said she remembered the sexual assault upon her vividly and was terrified of the accused man. She said for a long time she had cried herself to sleep and knows she will never get over what happened to her.

In the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Mr Justice John Edwards said the three-judge court was satisfied that the sentences imposed were proportionate individually as well as cumulatively.

Mr Justice Edwards, who sat with President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice John Hedigan, dismissed the appeal.