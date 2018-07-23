Tributes paid to young Midlands man (21) after tragic death

A young Laois man died on Monday following a motorcycle accident last week.

Ryan Hall (21) from Mountmellick is understood to have suffered spinal injuries after the crash.

He was a Leinster Champion boxer and a member of St John Bosco Boxing Club Mountmellick.

Head Coach at the club, Karl Lawless, has led the tributes, he said that Ryan had been a member since the club was established four years ago and he will be sadly missed.

Tributes are pouring in for Ryan and his family on the St John Bosco Boxing Club Mountmellick Facebook page.

The club paid tribute to the young man with the following status: “With the heaviest of hearts, to try and comprehend that this man is gone... Is soul destroying, You will never ever be forgotten ryano champ. A boxing nut, and a forever face in the gym...Dedicated and passionate...always there to help or encourage others... Fly high brov, and rest in peace”.