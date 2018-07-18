Boating traffic warned of very low water levels on the River Shannon

Waterways Ireland has issued a low water level warning for parts of the Shannon River following drought conditions over the past month.

The navigation between Albert Lock – Rooskey - Tarmonbarry – Athlone is below Ordinary Summer Level.

"Masters of vessels, particularly those with deep drafts, are advised to navigate with additional caution and to remain within the navigation at all times," warned a spokesperson for Waterways Ireland this week.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.