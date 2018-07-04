Road closure warning for golf fans heading to the Irish Open

Motorists travelling to the Irish Open on Thursday are advised to get updates on a road closure in Inishowen due to a fatal road traffic collision.

A male motorcyclist in his 50s was killed in a collision between Burnfoot and Buncrana.

There is a road closure currently in place on the Western access route (Route no R238) to and from Ballyliffin Golf Club where the Dubai Irish Open is taking place.

There is no traffic permitted between Burnfoot Village and Buncrana. There is local access to Buncrana from Ballyliffin Golf Club and local diversions are in place.

Motorists travelling to the tournament on Thursday are advised to regularly monitor AA Roadwatch, the Gardai’s website and social media platforms as well as Donegal County Council’s website and social media platforms for further updates.