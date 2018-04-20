WATCH: Beloved parrot returned home after daring rescue in Tullamore

A beloved family pet, Maui the parrot, has been rescued after a 12-hour rescue mission in Tullamore on Friday, April 20.

Maui managed to get out into the open in the early hours of Friday morning, leaving a local family distraught. They took to social media to ask for help in locating him.

He was spotted on a large tree at the entrance to the IDA Business Park on Friday morning, and Lift Hire Ireland offered their assistance.

The first lift they used was too small but as they have said themselves, "they drafted in the big guns" on their way home from another job and rescued the much loved pet.

The footage shows the daring rescuers in action this afternoon. After Maui was returned, his owner, Anjuli Van Balderen, commented, "Everyone thank you so much - Maui is save and sound in his cage. Every one has been amazing, Tullamore is great."

