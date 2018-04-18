Gardaí 'seriously concerned' as they renew search for missing Offaly man

Gardaí in Edenderry have once again renewed their appeal to find a man missing from Edennderry for over two weeks.

They wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Edgars Leimanis, who is missing from his home at Newberry Close, Edenderry since Saturday, March 31.

Edgars, a Latvian national was last seen on Saturday when he left his home in Edenderry. He is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.