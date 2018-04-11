Appeal for public's help in finding missing dog in Tullamore

Offaly SPCA has posted an appeal for the public's assistance in finding this dog missing in Offaly.

The dog is missing from her home in the Norbury Woods/Esker Hills area of Tullamore since Monday evening.

In the post on the Offaly SPCA it says the dog and her 'distraught owners' are just new to the area so this dog does not know her way around. If you see her please call her owners on 086 1085251