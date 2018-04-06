Weather Forecast for the weekend

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, it looks set to be a nice weekend overall with temperatures reaching as high as 14 degrees.

Showers will become isolated on Friday evening and tonight and long clear periods will develop. Winds will fall light with mist and fog patches developing. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees.

Saturday morning will be bright and sunny with fog gradually clearing. Heavy showers will break out in the afternoon, although the showers will tend to be well scattered and many places will continue to remain dry. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees in light breezes.

Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.

Sunday will be mild day with sunny spells. The morning will be mainly dry. Some heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures will reach 11 to 14 degrees with light breezes.