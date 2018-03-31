LOTTO RESULTS: There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of €2,564,406.

The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 17, 19, 38, 47. The bonus number was 13.

Three winners matched five numbers and the bonus ball and each win €36,364.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1. The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 8, 13, 28 and 36. The bonus number was 26.

There was one winner of a Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000. The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 26, 31, 40, 42. The bonus number was 9.

