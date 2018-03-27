Tributes paid to 'generous' Tullamore woman at council meeting

Tributes have been paid to Tullamore woman Bly Mildred Hutton Bury at the March meeting of Offaly County Council following her death recently.

Cllr Declan Harvey raised the passing of the legendary Tullamore woman who's family contributed financially and otherwise to numerous projects in the town and county.

He paid tribute to her following her death before the commencement of the meeting in Tullamore.

Cllr Tommy McKeigue echoed the sentiments and said, "the Hutton Bury family contributed enormously to Tullamore," going on to express regret at he passing.

Cllr John Leahy also spoke of Bly Mildred Hutton Bury's altruistic nature and that of her family who handed over land to facilitate the construction of Mucklagh Community Centre. "That centre would not have been possible without that handing over of land," he said.

Cathaoirleach Liam Quinn endorsed the sentiments of the speakers and expressed his sympathy, also acknowledging her contributions to society in Tullamore.

Funeral Arrangements

Bly Mildred Hutton Bury (née Spiller) - Brookfield, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral arriving at St. Catherine's Church, Hophill, Tullamore at 7pm on Tuesday, March 27. Service of Thanksgiving at 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 28, followed by private burial. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations to the National Council of the Blind or SSAFA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.