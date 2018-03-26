Offaly residents to see pensions increase this week

Some 8,865 pensioners in Offaly will see an increase in their weekly pension payment from this week, local Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said.



Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said: “From Monday, March 26, the State pension will be increased by €5 per week for those on maximum weekly rates, with proportionate increases for those on reduced rates."

“Our pensioners have, and continue to make a significant contribution to society. The Budget 2018 increase of €5 per week again for those on maximum weekly rates makes a total increase of €13 per week over the last 3 Fine Gael budgets," the Fine Gael deputy added.

“Prior to that pensioners hadn’t seen any increases since 2009."

“In a further support for the older members of our communities, a new weekly Telephone Support Allowance will be paid from June to those receiving the Living Alone Allowance, and the weekly Fuel Allowance of €22.50 will be paid for 27 weeks in 2018, extended from 26 weeks," Marcella stated.



“An extra €10 million is being provided towards the Free Travel Scheme in 2018, increasing the funding to €90 million.”

“These supports are part of a raft of measures to create a brighter future for those who need it most in our communities here in Offaly."

“From Monday, March 26, there will also be a €5 increase in the maximum rate of all weekly payments for lone parents, jobseekers, carers, people with disabilities, widows, and people on employment programmes."

“A €2 increase for each qualified dependent child will be made in all weekly payments – the first such increase since 2010."

“Dependent adult and people on reduced rate payments will receive proportionate increases while younger jobseekers, aged 26 and under, on reduced rates will receive the full €5 increase."

“These supports continue the process of building a fairer and more inclusive society, incentivise and reward work and strengthen welfare supports for those who may need them," Marcella concluded.