Two women killed in freak road crash

Two women have been killed in a tragic road accident in Galway.

Gardai in Ballinasloe are investigating the two vehicle fatal collision that occurred at Station Road at approximately 5.40pm this evening.



Two female pedestrians, both in their 50s, were fatally injured when they were struck by a car which had collided with a 2nd car. They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Portiuncula Hospital.



The Station Road (R358) is closed from the junction with the R348 to before the Train Station to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place via the Killure Rd to access the Train Station from the Ballinasloe side.



Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.