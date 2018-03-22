Planning permission sought to build four houses in Offaly estate
Four separate applications have been lodged with Offaly County Council
Four separate planning applications have been lodged with Offaly County each looking to build a house in an Offaly estate.
Joe Keyes is seeking permission to build two storey houses at 70, 71, 72 and 73 Teegan Court in Mucklagh, just outside Tullamore.
The applications were lodged earlier this month on the same day and decisions are due on May 3.
