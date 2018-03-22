Offaly bridge to be upgraded this summer

A bridge over the River Barrow in Portarlington on the border of Laois and Offaly, is to get a major facelift this summer.

The bridge on French Church Street, beside the town's famed 'LIFE' sculpture, will get new railings, lighting, and possibly new footpaths.

The cost will be shared between Laois and Offaly County Councils.

Portarlington Cllr Aidan Mullins said the "box steel" railings on the bridge are loose at either end.

"They will be replaced with black rails with design features on them, and new lights either end that will be better looking. I have asked for adequate lighting on the bridge too," he commented.

The works will require the river to be fully screened to protect it from pollution.

The work is expected to take place during summer when schools will be closed and the job will cause less traffic disruption.

