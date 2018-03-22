Offaly County Council encouraged to apply for playground funding

Local Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, has said that children in Offaly will benefit from funding to support new and existing play and recreation facilities for children and young people.

The Capital Grant Funding Scheme for Play and Recreation will see the roll out of new and innovative play and recreation projects and the improvement of existing facilities. Deputy Corcoran Kennedy is strongly encouraging Offaly County Council to apply.

“Every child needs access to modern, quality play areas which are inclusive, accessible and safe," she said.

“Play areas must give a sense of adventure. At a time when outdoor activities are often overlooked for hi-tech games, we must ensure our play areas are exciting, innovative and engaging for young minds."

“The total amount of funding available in 2018 is €20,000 per local authority with matched funding from the local authority," she added.

“This funding will help to provide state of the art play areas for all children in here in Offaly, encouraging them to play in safe surroundings."

The deadline for the application is Friday, April 13.

