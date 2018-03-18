Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

After the comparatively glorious weather we had to round off last week and the bitterly cold conditions over the weekend, the weather is set to take another turn this week according to the latest forecast from Met Eireann with milder but wetter conditions on the way.

Sunday will be another cold day with further snow showers through Leinster, east-Munster and east-Ulster. More western counties will be brighter and drier but still cold. Blustery east to northeast winds continuing.

Sunday night will be very cold and frosty with some icy surfaces and scattered sleet and snow showers also. Lowest temperatures zero to -3 C.

Frost and ice will clear gradually, so that Monday will be a cold, bright day, with some sunny spells at times. But there will still be a few light wintry showers scattered about, these mainly in eastern areas. Top afternoon temperatures 3 to 6 C., in moderate east to northeasterly breezes, which will be fresh at times along the east coast. Very cold and frosty overnight, with icy surfaces. Lowest temperatures zero to -5 C., with some mist and fog patches also.

Met Eireann is forecasting that frost and fog will clear gradually on Tuesday, with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells developing. Top afternoon temperatures 5 to 8 C., in light to moderate south to southwesterly breezes. Cold overnight, with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures plus 2 to -2 C., coldest in the eastern half of the country, with frost forming.

It will be milder and more unsettled through midweek, with occasional rain, with the prospect of some heavy falls of rain during Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures by day back to around 10 C., and with little or no frost at night. Winds more south to southwest in direction and fresh and gusty at times.