Weather Forecast: Getting even colder tonight and tomorrow with snow showers spreading westwards

After a very cold St Patrick's Day with a biting wind, conditions are set to get even colder tonight with two Met Eireann Weather Warnings in place.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange snow-ice warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford. The forecaster is expecting scattered heavy snow showers which will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting. The warning is valid from 3am on Sunday morning until 12pm on Sunday afternoon.

There is also a Status Yellow snow-ice warning in place for the rest of the country. The forecaster states it will be very cold this weekend with wind chill and icy patches. Snow showers also but some areas staying dry, especially the northwest. That warning is in place from 12pm on Saturday until 9am on Monday

According to the Met Eireann forecast, it will be very cold and windy this evening and tonight with clear periods and snow showers spreading westwards, but it should hold mainly dry in Atlantic coastal counties. The snow showers will be heaviest and most frequent over Leinster and east Ulster, with significant accumulations likely here, but showers will be well scattered elsewhere. Icy conditions with lowest temperatures zero to -3 degrees Celsius, and feeling colder in the fresh east to northeasterly wind.

Sunday will be a very cold day, with further sleet and snow showers mainly in Leisnter, east Munster and east Ulster. There will be some heavy falls with further snow accumulations, especially in eastern areas. Top temperatures only 1 to 4 degrees Celsius and the northeast to easterly winds will continue to bring a significant wind chill.

Sunday night will be very cold and frosty with some icy surfaces. Some dry clear spells, but scattered sleet and snow showers also. Lowest temperatures zero to -3 C., in moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds.