REVEALED: The headline acts for this year's Electric Picnic

The first round of acts that will appear at Electric Picnic in September have been revealed.

Kicking off proceedings is the Compton-rapper, and proud owner of five Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar.

Returning to the festival for a third time, Massive Attack will treat Picnickers to their atmospheric back catalogue of hits such as, ‘Unfinished Symphony’, ‘Teardrop’, ‘Safe From Harm’, ‘Protection’ and more.

N.E.R.D are also back at this year’s Electric Picnic.

The record breaking Dua Lipa joins this year’s line up while bringing his dreamy folk songs and lyrical charms is the Cornish maestro, Ben Howard. He’ll be joined by art rocker St. Vincent, who released one of the most talked about albums of 2017, ‘Masseduction’. The king of the side-projects, King Krule brings his brooding, jazzy and soulful sounds that will leave a lasting mark on Picnickers.

George Ezra joins the line up while Indie veterans, The Kooks will be on hand to add a dash of noughties power pop to proceedings, while the soul collective, Jungle will have you dancing time and time again.

Returning to Electric Picnic after a packed performance in 2016, Wolf Alice will serve up new offerings from their latest chart-topping album, ‘Visions of a Life’. While the undisputed champions of synthpop,Chvrches, up the ante before they drop their third album.

Also coming to Electric Picnic 2018 is Russian DJ, producer and singer Nina Kraviz, the ambient pop rockers with one of the best names in the business, Cigarettes After Sex, BBC Sound of 2018 winner Sigrid, plus many more.