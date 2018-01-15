Leading UK supermarket to create 22 jobs with new store in the Midlands

Iceland, the frozen food supermarket chain, is coming to the Midlands, creating at least 22 jobs.

The UK based supermarket already has 19 stores around the republic of Ireland, with a further expansion planned this year.

The first hint of an arrival to Portlaoise, is a recruitment advertisement spotted today on Indeed.ie, posted on January 13 2018.

Iceland is advertising for an Assistant Manager in a new store in Portlaoise, with the remit that they will be leading "a team of over 20 colleagues."

"Due to our continued expansion an opportunity has come up to join our team as an Assistant Manager in our new Portlaoise Store.

Working alongside the Store Manager you will lead a team of over 20 colleagues in this store. So if you have Retail Management experience preferably in Grocery Retail and thrive in a fast-paced, high turnover environment then this could be the move you are waiting for," the company states.

"Iceland's expansion in the Republic has really kicked off this year and if you have the potential to reach Store Manager in the next 12 months we are keen to hear from you," the job ad states.

See link to the job description here.

The news will be popular not just with jobseekers in the Midlands, but with dieters, because Iceland is the exclusive stockist of the Slimming World range of ready made meals.

