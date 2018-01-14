Gardai seek information as Massey and trailer stolen in Midlands

Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of farm machinery at The Rock, Mountmellick, Co. Laois between Friday night and Saturday morning.

A Massey Ferguson 6480 tractor with the reg of 12 LS 1137 was stolen along with a red Broughan grain trailer with a rollover cover.

'If you see either or both, or if someone suspiciously has a new Massey, will you please contact your local Gardai, the owners appealed.