Offaly school to take part in Cycle Against Suicide Student Leaders’ Congress

28 pupils from Gallen Community School will join 7,000 other secondary school students from all over Ireland later this month at the Cycle Against Suicide Student Leaders’ Congress at Dublin’s 3 Arena.

The Ferbane students have been engaged in a number of different creative projects in recent weeks, which will be on display at the event in Dublin and are inspired by the Cycle Against Suicide motto that ‘It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help’.

The Student Leaders’ Congress promotes positive mental health and provides help-seeking advice to young people in a fun and inclusive manner. The theme for this year’s Congress is #EmpowerYourVoice.

Speaking in advance of the event on January 18, Principal Mrs. Ursula Finnegan, said she was sure the students travelling to the 3 Arena would do them proud.

“Our students have created a ladder of words showing how we sometimes use our voices to inflict hurt and pain on others, but now that they have become aware of the effect that can have, they will now use their voices to encourage and affirm others.”

Having started as a gathering of 40 young people in 2012, the Student Leaders’ Congress has grown year on year, and this year’s event will be the largest young people’s mental health conference in Europe.

The student-led event boasts a diverse schedule of speakers, which includes representatives from Irish mental health organisations, Snapchat star James Kavanagh, Galway hurlers Jason Flynn and Davy Glennon, Dustin the Turkey, author Kevin Hines and MC for the day, Radio DJ Nikki Hayes.

Music performances will be provided at the 3 Arena by Booka Brass Band, Mundy, Wild Youth, Little Hours and many more.