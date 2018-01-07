Met Eireann Weather Forecast for the week ahead

Met Eireann expects temperatures to rise early this week after a very cold night tonight but temperatures are predicted to fall again on Thursday before rain spreads across the country on Friday.

Tonight will be very cold with a severe air and ground frost setting in quickly. Lowest temperatures will range from -5 or -6 degrees inland.

Monday will be dry again in most places and frost will slowly clear. Most places will have a bright start with sunshine however low cloud will increase from the south and west through the course of the day and a few spots of rain and drizzle will occur along southern coasts in the afternoon. Winds light to moderate southeast in direction but fresh to strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of only 3 to 8 degrees.

Monday night will be dry in most places. A slight ground frost may form in the north and east.

Tuesday will be mostly a cloudy day, and will become milder in a freshening southerly wind. A band of rain will cross the country from the west as the day goes on.

Wednesday will be colder day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered passing showers. The showers will affect mainly the west and a longer spell of rain may affect southeastern areas. Winds no more than moderate.

Thursday will be a cool and mainly dry day with frost early and late. However rain and freshening winds will spread countrywide on Friday.