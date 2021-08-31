Search our Archive

31/08/2021

International Overdose Awareness Day marked by nationwide events today

International Overdose Awareness Day Events 2021

VanaLiffey Harm Reduction Unit Launched Today

A national multi-service campaign is taking place to mark International Overdose Awareness Day today, focusing on people's experiences and the impact of stigma on recovery.


The joint-effort from The Department of Health, UISCE, The Union of Students in Ireland and See Change Ireland takes the form of an online-event experience sharing event where users are urged to create a "speech bubble to share their personal message, experience or opinion on the topics of overdose and related stigma."


This International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) 2021, HSE Drugs.ie, the national drug information and support website have raised a number of key concerns. These include; the increased purity of MDMA and cocaine, the emergence of synthetic cannabinoids emerging in vape products in the EU as well as increased risk stemming from the poly use of drugs in Ireland.


In support of IOAD, The Department of Health building, Miesian Plaza, is being lit up purple to highlight a show of solidarity to "those who have lost loved ones due to overdose" and to mark September, nationally recognised as Recovery Month.


Speech bubbles containing individuals personal experiences as well as those from service providers, family members and local communties are being shared across social media, with the #EndOverdoseIRL hashtag.


Here are some of the events taking place across the country for IOAD 2021:

