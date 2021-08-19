Irish Red Cross asks the public to help Afghanistan and Haiti

In response to growing humanitarian needs and severe emergencies, including the earthquake in Haiti and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Irish Red Cross has launched an International Crisis Fund.

They say: "Funds are urgently needed to address the immediate humanitarian needs of people in Haiti, who have been devastated by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which has left a reported 1,941 people dead and almost 10,000 injured.

"At the same time, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly, with millions of people requiring assistance following weeks of heavy fighting."

Red Cross and Red Crescent teams on the ground in Haiti and Afghanistan have been working around the clock to deliver emergency assistance to thousands of vulnerable people. Today, as we mark World Humanitarian Day, the Irish Red Cross is asking for the public to support their appeal.

“Many of us feel helpless when we witness the devastating scenes that are playing out across the world. Haiti and Afghanistan are two very different contexts but they both need the support of the Irish people.

“Today is World Humanitarian Day and it’s our duty as humanitarians not to turn away from tragedy as it’s unfolding in front of us. Many of us will never have first-hand experience of the type of crises that the people of Haiti and Afghanistan are currently facing, but we must stand in solidarity with vulnerable people, no matter where they are in the world,” said Catrina Sheridan, Secretary General of the Irish Red Cross.

“These are extraordinarily difficult times. With so many crisis across multiple context and regions, it is critical that we intensify our efforts and provide support to our urgent humanitarian work supporting people and communities affected by these crises,” she added.

Funds raised through the Irish Red Cross International Crises appeal will allow the Red Cross the flexibility to help where it is needed most and will be used to provide immediate humanitarian support to those affected by crises, such as the ones now faced in Haiti and Afghanistan.

The Irish Red Cross is part of a worldwide network of volunteers that help people across the globe when and where they need it most. Disasters and conflict can have devastating, long-term effects on populations, especially in areas where humanitarian needs are already high.

To donate to the Irish Red Cross Crisis Appeal go to www.redcross.ie