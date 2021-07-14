Irish pub closes temporarily due to suspected Covid-19 cases among staff

A popular pub has closed temporarily due to suspected Covid cases among staff.

In a message posted a short time ago on its Facebook page, the owners of the Blackbird pub in Derry said there had been 'a few suspected Covid cases' among staff in the last 12 hours.

"To ensure the safety of staff and customers, we have made the tough decision to close our doors to get all staff tested and prevent any further suspected cases," the message states.

"We are deeply saddened to be in this position again, but it’s a stark reminder that we are not out of the woods just yet.

"We are so thankful to our understanding customers who have shown us support and made this past six weeks so enjoyable.

"This is a tough post to write, but as is the nature of this virus, when you’re working with people you can’t take any chances. We hope to see you again soon – stay safe everyone."