Beat the commute! A much faster way to get to work and back home again

Beat the commute! One way to get to work and home again faster

Steelstown House on the N7

Reporter:

Reporter

This house is located slap bang in the middle of the commute of thousands of people every day.

Steelestown House in Rathcoole is on the N7 on the main traffic corridor into and out of Dublin. 

If you're living in the middle of your commute - you'll enjoy extra time in bed in the mornings and be home earlier in the evenings!

Steelstown House is being sold with a price of €475,000.

BidX1 auctioneers are selling Steelstown House via Digital Private Treaty.

The property is situated on a site extending to approximately 3.9 acres and offers development potential subject to all relevant planning permission.

Steelstown House, which has ample road frontage, extends to 150 Sq.m (1,614 sq. ft).

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, family room, kitchen, shower room, WC, living room, four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The area is 16km from Dublin city centre. Dublin Aiport is approximately 26km to the north east.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie